Baylor ordered to turn over Pepper Hamilton docs in sex discrimination case

Former Baylor University students suing the school over its handling of their reports of sexual assault are entitled to see documents prepared by Pepper Hamilton lawyers during an internal investigation, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Austin in Waco, Texas gave Baylor until July 15 to turn over materials and communications collected by Pepper Hamilton, saying the school had waived the work product privilege by putting the law firm’s investigation at issue in the case.

