Brazil's BB Seguridade to inject $90.48 mln in Brasilprev

SAO PAULO, June 22 (Reuters) - Brazil insurance holding BB Seguridade said it will inject up to 450 million reais ($90.48 million) in its Brasilprev unit as part of a capital increase of up to 600 million reais, according to a securities filing.

BB Seguridade, through its subsidiary BB Seguros, and Principal Financial Group decided to pursue the capital increase due to a spike in inflation, which affects pension funds it manages.