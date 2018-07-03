Banco do Brasil appoints Maurano as CEO of insurance unit BB Seguridade -filing

SAO PAULO, July 3 (Reuters) - State-run Banco do Brasil SA has appointed Antonio Mauricio Maurano, current vice-president for wholesale banking, to be the new Chief Executive Officer at insurance unit BB Seguridade Participações SA, it said in a securities filing.

Banco do Brasil has also appointed the CEO of the employees pension fund Caixa de Previdencia, known as Previ, Gueitiro Genso, to head the bank’s retail division through next year. José Maurício Coelho, current CEO of BB Seguridade, will head the pension fund. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chris Reese)