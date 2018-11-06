Brazil's BB Seguridade sees results improving in Q4 - CFO

SAO PAULO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian insurance holding company BB Seguridade Participações SA is likely to post higher fourth-quarter results, helping the company to meet its goal for net income in 2018, Chief Financial Officer Werner Suffert told journalists on Tuesday.

BB Seguridade’s profit fell 12.7 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, to 891.6 million reais ($237.78 million), as lower benchmark interest rates continued to impact its securities portfolio.