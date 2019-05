SAO PAULO, May 6 (Reuters) - Brazil insurance holding company BB Seguridade Participações SA on Monday posted a 11.7 percent rise in first-quarter net income year-on-year, as the firm sold more insurance policies and pension contributions rose.

BB Seguridade’s net income came in at 1.01 billion reais ($254.52 million), exceeding an analyst consensus estimate compiled by Refinitiv of 917.5 million reais.