Fourth-quarter net profit at Brazil insurer BB Seguridade falls 21 pct

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Brazil insurer BB Seguridade on Monday reported a fourth-quarter net profit of 716.9 million reais ($191 million), down 21 percent from the 907.9 million reais in the same quarter in 2017.

The company reported an adjusted net profit of 839.8 million reais ($223 million) for the quarter, down from 940.85 million reais for the same period in 2017. BB Seguridade added that it expected 2019 adjusted net profit to rise between 5 percent and 10 percent.