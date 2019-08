Aug 5 (Reuters) - BBA Aviation Plc on Monday reported a dip in first-half profit compared to last year, hurt by lower heavy-jet traffic in the United States and higher costs.

The aviation services provider, which last week agreed to sell its Ontic aircraft parts unit for $1.37 billion, reported an underlying pretax profit of $150.2 million for the six months ended June, compared with $153.1 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)