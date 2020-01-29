Britain's BBC to cut 450 newsroom jobs in cost-cutting drive

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The BBC said on Wednesday it will cut around 450 jobs from its news division as part of an 80 million pound savings drive and modernisation programme.

The corporation said it would reorganise its newsroom along a “story-led” model where staff will be assigned to stories and not attached to individual programmes.

“We need to reshape BBC News for the next decade in a way which saves substantial amounts of money,” said Fran Unsworth, Director of News and Current Affairs. “We are spending too much of our resources on traditional linear broadcasting and not enough on digital.” (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)