DUBAI, June 24 (Reuters) - Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait has hired banks to arrange fixed-income investor meetings ahead of a potential issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed.

Bank ABC, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC and JPMorgan will arrange the meetings, which will start on June 25.

The Bahraini lender is 52.1% owned by Bahrain and Kuwait government entities. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Saeed Azhar)