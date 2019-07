DUBAI, July 2 (Reuters) - Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait started marketing U.S. dollar-denominated bonds with an initial price guidance in the high 300 basis points over mid-swaps, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.

The bonds will be of benchmark size, which generally means at least $500 million.

Bank ABC, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC and JPMorgan have been hired to arrange the transaction. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia)