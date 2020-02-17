Brazilian truck fleet company BBM Logística files for IPO

SAO PAULO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian truck fleet management company BBM Logística filed for an initial public offering, according to a securities filing on Monday.

The company said it plans primary and secondary share offerings. Proceeds from the BBM Logística’s IPO will likely be used to boost organic growth, pay debt, invest in technology, as well as potential acquisitions, BBM Logística added.

The investment banking units of Banco BTG Pactual SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Santander Brasil SA and ABC Brasil will coordinate the offering. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Gabriela Mello Editing by Marguerita Choy)