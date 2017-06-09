FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Preview: Angels at Astros
June 10, 2017 / 3:58 AM / 2 months ago

Preview: Angels at Astros

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Houston Astros were scintillating during an 8-2 road trip and look to bring the momentum home when they open a three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels. Houston owns the best record in the majors (43-18) and holds a 13-game lead over the Angels and Seattle Mariners in the American League West as it opens up a nine-game homestand.

Standout second baseman Jose Altuve slammed a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning of Thursday's 6-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals as the Astros homered for the 16th consecutive game. The streak is the second longest in franchise history behind an 18-game run in 2000 and Houston has gone deep 33 times during the stretch to boost its major-league lead to 95. Houston is 5-2 against the Angels this season and Los Angeles has experienced deep troubles at Minute Maid Park by losing 21 of its last 30. The Angels routed Detroit 11-4 on Thursday to take two of three from the Tigers to win a road series for the first time since the end of April.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (5-3, 4.12 ERA) vs. Astros RH Brad Peacock (3-0, 2.30)

Shoemaker has won four of his past five starts and has a 2.73 ERA during the stretch. The 30-year-old is 2-5 with a 3.86 ERA in 11 career appearances (nine starts) against the Astros, including 0-2 with a 4.85 ERA in two 2017 appearances. Shoemaker has experienced big-time issues with Altuve (10-for-26, three homers) while shutting down George Springer (2-for-21, eight strikeouts).

Peacock is making his fourth start after staff injuries led to him joining the rotation. The 29-year-old struck out a season-high nine while allowing just two runs and four hits over six innings in a win over the Texas Rangers in his last turn. Peacock is 3-1 with a 4.54 ERA in eight career appearances (five starts) versus the Angels.

WALK-OFFS

1. Springer struck out three times in five at-bats on Thursday to see a 12-game hitting streak reach an end.

2. Los Angeles DH Albert Pujols is just 2-for-13 in four games since slugging his 600th career homer.

3. Houston ace LHP Dallas Keuchel (neck) was placed on the 10-day disabled list one day after being scratched from a start due to illness.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Angels 4

