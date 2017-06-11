Preview: Angels at Astros

The Houston Astros have not lost a series in three weeks and they look to keep that trend alive when they host the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday in the finale of a three-game set. After dropping the series opener, the Astros rode a solid start from Mike Fiers to a 3-1 victory Saturday afternoon to improve their major league-best record to 44-19.

Brian McCann had a solo homer for Houston, which has gone deep in 18 straight games - tied for the longest such run in franchise history. The Astros will try to establish a new team record against an Angels club that entered Saturday having given up the most home runs (90) in the American League. Right-hander Jesse Chavez will try to limit Houston's bats as he makes his third start of the season versus the Astros, having allowed four earned runs in 13 1/3 innings through the first two. Houston counters with David Paulino, who is making his third start since being recalled last month.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jesse Chavez (5-6, 4.56 ERA) vs. Astros RH David Paulino (0-0, 4.66)

Chavez has not made it through a start without allowing a home run since April 17 at Houston, and he has let up seven over his last four outings. The veteran from California allowed two runs and seven hits through 5 2/3 innings to pick up the win at Detroit on Tuesday, improving to 2-4 with a 5.08 ERA on the road this year. Chavez has a 2.86 ERA in 23 career games (seven starts) against Houston, but that number rises to 3.81 at Minute Maid Park.

Paulino has a pair of no-decisions through his first two starts, lasting 5 2/3 innings and giving up three runs in his most recent turn at Kansas City on Tuesday. All five of his appearances in the majors have come on the road, making this the home debut for the 23-year-old from the Dominican Republic. He spun three scoreless innings in relief against the Angels last year.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston announced Saturday that ace LHP Dallas Keuchel, who is on the disabled list with a neck issue, will not begin throwing for about a week.

2. Angels DH Albert Pujols is 3-for-19 in six games since slugging career home run No. 600.

3. McCann is 9-for-19 with three home runs, six RBIs and eight runs scored during a five-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Angels 3