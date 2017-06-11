Fiers fuels Astros past Angels

HOUSTON -- Mike Fiers carried a shutout into the eighth inning and the Houston Astros scrapped across just enough offense to claim a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday at Minute Maid Park.

Fiers (4-2) recorded his third consecutive victory by delivering his best performance this season, limiting the Angels (32-33) to two hits and two walks while allowing one unearned run over 7 1/3 innings. Fiers recorded a season-high eight strikeouts and produced a third successive outing without allowing a homer.

The Angels did not record a hit until Albert Pujols' two-out flare to right field in the fourth inning. Thanks to an inning-ending double play off the bat of Martin Maldonado in the second, Fiers faced the minimum one trip through the Angels order.

Maldonado was the first baserunner to reach scoring position when he walked and advanced to second after Fiers plunked Eric Young Jr., with a pitch in the fifth. Fiers rallied with a strikeout of Cliff Pennington.

Fiers retired the side in order in the sixth and seventh innings, with a fielding error by shortstop Carlos Correa opening the door for an Angels run in the eighth.

Fiers departed with one out after pinch-hitter Luis Valbuena reached on a shift-aided infield single. Ben Revere, who reached on the Correa miscue, eventually scored on a groundout by Andrelton Simmons against reliever Chris Devenski.

Catcher Brian McCann slugged his ninth home run this season off Angels right-hander Ricky Nolasco (2-7) with one out in the second inning.

McCann scored for a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning on a Yuli Gurriel sacrifice fly to center field.

Correa added an RBI single in the eighth that provided the Astros (44-19) insurance for closer Ken Giles, who notched his 16th save by striking out the side in the ninth.

NOTES: Despite stealing a career-high four bases and scoring four times on Friday night, Angels CF Cameron Maybin was not in the starting lineup, part of a predetermined plan to ease him back into action. Maybin missed nine games with a left oblique contusion before coming off the 10-day disabled list prior to the series opener. ... Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel will not throw for at least a week after returning to the 10-day disabled list on Thursday with neck discomfort. Keuchel will miss at least two turns through the rotation with the injury. ... When Houston C Brian McCann hit a home run in the second inning, the Astros matched the franchise record for consecutive games with a home run at 18, a mark set May 13-31, 2000.