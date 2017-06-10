Maybin's career night powers Angels past Astros

HOUSTON -- With Cameron Maybin back from the disabled list and back atop the batting order, the Los Angeles Angels found the spark they required to provide right-hander Matt Shoemaker the cushion he needed to keep rolling.

Maybin played the role of offensive linchpin and Shoemaker capitalized on early run support with a midgame groove as the Los Angeles Angels claimed a 9-4 victory over the Houston Astros on Friday night at Minute Maid Park.

Maybin went 3-for-4 with a walk, four runs and a career-high four steals. He was the catalyst for an offense that featured two-hit games from Kole Calhoun, Yunel Escobar, Andrelton Simmons and Martin Maldonado.

Calhoun had three RBIs and one of six walks for the Angels (32-32), four by Astros starter Brad Peacock (3-1).

"I just really enjoy just creating some havoc out there, putting some pressure on the guys," Maybin said. "I've always been pretty good at getting bags and tonight they just didn't do a great job of holding me and I got some really good jumps out there. Just trying to put some pressure on those guys, get into scoring position for guys like Kole, A.P. (Albert Pujols), and they did a great job of driving me in tonight.

"Again, I've got to be that spark right now. That's what I enjoy doing, getting things started, leading the way, and we've got to keep the momentum."

Shoemaker (6-3), who has won five of six starts, passed his biggest test in the third inning. After surrendering two runs in the second and a leadoff double to Josh Reddick in the third, Shoemaker retired the heart of the Houston order -- Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Carlos Beltran -- in succession to ignite a stretch of 13 consecutive outs as the Angels extended their lead from two runs to 8-2.

"That was important at the time and it's obviously important for us to keep the lead," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "He was able to get Altuve, Correa and Beltran without that run scoring."

Marwin Gonzalez ended that stretch of dominance with a single one batter before Alex Bregman cranked his seventh home run with one out in the seventh. But it was too little too late for the Astros (43-19), who had their streak of games with at least five runs scored snapped at 12.

Peacock labored from the start, issuing three one-out walks after Maybin opened the game with an infield single. Maybin scored when Luis Valbuena drew a bases-loaded walk, the lone run in the first despite Peacock tossing 29 pitches.

"They put together some good at-bats and I paid for it, but I just wasn't getting ahead," Peacock said. "The fastball just didn't feel very good tonight, and they were hitting it and getting on."

It was more of the same for Peacock in the second and third innings. He surrendered a two-run single to Calhoun in the second that scored Danny Espinosa and Maybin. After Escobar stroked a leadoff double in the third, Valbuena brought him home with a single to right field one batter later.

After the Houston bullpen struggled with a heavy workload during the recently-completed 10-game road trip, Peacock provided only three innings in his start, allowing four runs, seven hits and four walks on 76 pitches.

"It was not our night on the mound," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "It felt like they had someone on base virtually every inning, and they put a lot of pressure on us. We didn't execute the pitches we needed to and they had traffic on the bases all night. There was never really a comfortable inning."

NOTES: Astros RHP Charlie Morton played catch for the first time since landing on the 10-day disabled list with a right lat strain on May 25. Morton tossed between 80-90 feet, the start of a long road to recovery. ... Angels OF Cameron Maybin returned from the 10-day disabled list and was a late addition to the starting lineup, batting leadoff. Maybin missed nine games with a left oblique contusion. ... Astros RHP Joe Musgrove remains on schedule to return from the 10-day disabled list on Monday and start against the Texas Rangers. Musgrove was placed on the DL on May 27 with right shoulder discomfort.