Preview: Angels at Blue Jays

It remains to be seen whether the Toronto Blue Jays can make a late-season run for a playoff berth, but they are having no trouble conjuring up some late-game magic. Fresh off a drama-filled four-game sweep of Oakland, Toronto hosts another American League West opponent when the Los Angeles Angels open a three-game set at Rogers Centre on Friday night.

The Blue Jays stumbled to begin the second half of the season by losing seven of 10, but they capped off the sweep of the Athletics with consecutive walk-off homers for the first time in franchise history. Designated hitter Kendrys Morales went deep three times in the last two games, including a game-winning blast on Wednesday and a game-tying shot in the ninth inning Thursday. After going 4-4 on its homestand following the All-Star break, Los Angeles yielded 23 runs in a three-game sweep at Cleveland to drop 5 1/2 games out of the second wild card. Angels outfielder Mike Trout, who had his four-game hitting streak halted Thursday, has five homers and 14 RBIs in 19 games at Rogers Centre.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Parker Bridwell (4-1, 3.09 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH J.A. Happ (3-7, 4.13)

Bridwell turned in the longest outing of his brief career in his last start, pitching seven innings and holding Boston to two runs on five hits. The 25-year-old Texan has pitched at least six innings in five consecutive outings -- four of them quality starts -- and has yielded more than three runs in only one of his eight appearances. He has yielded a combined four runs in three starts away from home.

Happ had not allowed more than three earned runs in seven straight starts until he was pummeled last time out at Cleveland, giving up seven runs on nine hits over six innings. The 34-year-old Illinois native, who had surrendered seven home runs over his past four outings, has had his issues against Los Angeles, going 1-5 with a 6.52 ERA in six career starts. Kole Calhoun is 5-for-13 with a pair of homers against Happ.

WALK-OFFS

1. Morales has reached 20 homers six times in his career, including twice with the Angels.

2. Blue Jays 1B Justin Smoak has five homers and 12 RBIs in his last 12 games.

3. Los Angeles SS Andrelton Simmons is 11-for-22 during a six-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Blue Jays 3