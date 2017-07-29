Preview: Angels at Blue Jays

The Los Angeles Angels haven't posted a winning road record since 2014 and don't appear to be on track to do so this year either, but they have rarely ever been disappointed with a trip to Toronto for a lot longer than that. The Angels hope to continue their recent domination at Rogers Centre on Saturday when they play the second of three games against the Blue Jays.

Los Angeles began its six-game road trip earlier this week by getting swept in Cleveland to fall to 22-31 on the road before halting a 2-7 stretch away from home with a 7-2 victory in Friday's series opener. Mike Trout drove in a pair of a runs and C.J. Cron homered to back a career-high 7 1/3 innings from rookie Parker Bridwell to improve to 12-4 in their last 16 games in Toronto. The Blue Jays opened their second-half schedule by going 3-7 on a 10-game road trip before returning home to sweep Oakland in four games. Toronto's chances of winning only its second home series against Los Angeles since 2008 took a hit early in Friday's loss when shortstop Troy Tulowitzki was forced to leave in the bottom of the third inning with a sprained right ankle.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), Sportsnet (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Yusmeiro Petit (2-0, 2.70 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH Francisco Liriano (6-5, 5.99)

After making 36 appearances out of the bullpen this season, Petit will be called upon to make his first start since June 20, 2016, and is expected to throw between 40 to 50 pitches. The 32-year-old journeyman started only one game last season, pitching six innings of three-run ball in a defeat against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Blue Jays on the active roster are 10-for-71 against Petit, with Russell Martin (5-for-13) accounting for half of the hits.

Liriano settled in after a difficult first inning and mostly cruised through the final four frames of a win against Oakland on Monday, permitting two runs on two hits and two walks. The outing was a nice change for the one-time All-Star, who went 2-3 with a 7.52 ERA over his previous six turns. Trout (6-for-16) has thrived while Albert Pujols (4-for-23, one homer) has not against Liriano, who dropped a decision in Los Angeles on April 24 after allowing two runs over 5 1/3 innings.

Walk-Offs

1. Angels SS Andrelton Simmons is hitting .384 in July after going 2-for-5 in the opener.

2. Toronto 1B Justin Smoak is batting .345 with 11 home runs in 30 games against the American League West this season.

3. Los Angeles 1B/3B Luis Valbuena, who did not play Friday, has homered in three of his last four games. Nine of his last 11 hits have been for extra bases.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Blue Jays 4