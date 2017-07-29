Angels rally in 9th to beat Blue Jays

TORONTO -- Troy Scribner got it all in one three-inning outing.

Not only did he make his major league debut Saturday afternoon, he picked up his first win when the Los Angeles Angels rallied for three runs in the top of the ninth inning to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5.

Scribner (1-0) allowed a two-run homer to Blue Jays catcher Miguel Montero in the sixth inning that gave the Blue Jays a 5-3 lead, but continued through the eighth and watched his teammates rally against Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna in the ninth.

"Amazing," said the 26-year-old Scribner, who was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake for the game. "It was a ton of fun. I had a blast. It took a minute to get comfortable out there but after that I felt really good. When we went ahead I was like, 'Wow, this might be my win right here.'"

Osuna (3-1) allowed a one-out single to Kole Calhoun, hit Martin Maldonado with a pitch and gave up an RBI double to Ben Revere, a former Blue Jay. Pinch runner Kaleb Cowart scored from third on a wild pitch to tie the game and a sacrifice fly by Cliff Pennington, another former Blue Jay, put the Angels ahead.

"We caught a little break on the ball that got by Montero," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "That helped set that inning up for the sac fly. There's not too many times you're going to get to Osuna and we were fortunate enough to do it this afternoon."

"Osuna, it's one of those days you don't see that too often," Toronto manager John Gibbons said. "Got to move on. Chalk that one up. A couple of our old teammates hurt us today, Revere and then Penny at the end with sac fly. That's s an oddity; it happens."

Bud Norris, who earned his 16th save of the season. walked Montero to start the ninth and his errant pickoff attempt with one out allowed pinch runner Rob Refsnyder to reach second.

Ryan Goins walkedbut Jose Bautista hit into a game-ending double play.

Blue Jays starter Francisco Liriano allowed five hits, one walk and three runs in six innings. The left-hander struck out four in what could be his final start with Toronto as the trade deadline looms on Monday.

"I don't pay attention to those kind of things," Liriano said. "My main goal is to stay with the team here."

The Angels (51-54) have won the first two games of the three-game series and have clinched the season series with the Blue Jays (48-56), with a 4-2 advantage and one game remaining.

Yusmeiro Petit, whose 36 previous appearances this season were in relief, allowed three hits and one unearned run while striking out five over four innings.

"He's been unbelievable," Scioscia said. "He would have gone out for the fifth if we had let him."

It was Petit's first start since June 20, 2016. He was pressed into the start when Alex Meyer went on the disabled list Monday because of shoulder inflammation.

Liriano retired his first 10 hitters of the game before Mike Trout reached second base on an infield hit and a throwing error by third baseman Josh Donaldson.

"His fastball command was there," Montero said. "His changeup is always a good pitch and today he was getting strike one and then when he was behind in the count, he made a quality pitch to get back into it."

Toronto scored an unearned run in the bottom of the fourth that started with singles by Donaldson and Justin Smoak. Steve Pearce flied to right for the second out or the inning and Donaldson tagged up and ran to third. The relay throw from shortstop Andrelton Simmons overshot third base for an error and Donaldson scored.

Keynan Middleton replaced Petit in the bottom of the fifth and walked his first batter, Montero.

The Blue Jays catcher was running with the pitch and scored on Darwin Barney's double to left. Ryan Goins doubled down the left-field line to increase the lead to 3-0.

Shane Robinson, Yunel Escobar and Trout singled in the sixth to produce one run for the Angels with one out. Albert Pujols walked to load the bases. Simmons hit a two-run single with two out to tie the game.

NOTES: Toronto SS Troy Tulowitzki (sprained right ankle) was put on the 10-day disabled list Saturday after being injured Friday. INF Rob Refsnyder was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. ... Blue Jays RHP Chris Smith was optioned to Buffalo Saturday and RHP Mike Bolsinger (left knee inflammation) was reinstated from the disabled list. ... Angels INF Nick Franklin was designated for assignment Saturday and RHP Troy Scribner was selected from Triple-A Salt Lake. ... Angels RHP Jesse Chavez (5-10, 5.35 ERA) will face Blue Jays RHP Cesar Valdez (1-0, 4.97) Sunday in the series finale.