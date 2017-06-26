Preview: Angels at Dodgers

After posting back-to-back road series victories against the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, the surprising Los Angeles Angels face another strong test in Monday’s Freeway Series opener against the host Los Angeles Dodgers. The Angels are back above .500 at 40-39, while the streaking Dodgers have won 10 straight games and 16 of their last 17.

Parker Bridwell pitched into the seventh inning and Ben Revere contributed three hits in Sunday’s 4-2 win over Boston as the Angels improved to 14-12 without injured star Mike Trout, who hopes to return before the All-Star game on July 11. “We’re right in the mix,” Revere told reporters. “We have a good ball club. With all the injuries we’ve had this year, we’re right there. We can compete against these good ball clubs here.” The Angels will be hard-pressed to slow down a powerful Dodgers offense led by rookie slugger Cody Bellinger, who homered twice and drove in four runs in Sunday’s 12-6 win over Colorado and has hit the most homers in the history of baseball (24) through 57 career games. The Dodgers lead the majors with a 24-6 record since May 25 and could have star shortstop Corey Seager back in the lineup early this week after missing the last two games due to a strained hamstring.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Angels), SportsNet LA (Dodgers)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Ricky Nolasco (2-9, 5.23 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Rich Hill (4-3, 4.73)

Nolasco has lost his last seven starts and given up a total of seven home runs over his last four outings, but manager Mike Scioscia remains confident in his veteran right-hander. “Ricky’s been a good major league starting pitcher, and he’s not that far off from where we feel he’s going to be as productive as he was toward the end of last year,” Scioscia told reporters. Nolasco has gone 1-2 with a 6.67 ERA in five career starts against the Dodgers.

Hill bounced back from a rough outing against Cleveland by holding the New York Mets to one run on four hits over five innings in last Wednesday’s 8-2 victory. The 37-year-old continues to struggle with his control and has issued 26 walks in his nine starts covering 40 innings. Hill has posted a 6.23 ERA in six career games (one start) against the Angels.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles is 32-10 at Dodger Stadium this season, including 11 straight wins.

2. The Angels recalled 3B Kaleb Cowart from Triple-A Salt Lake and optioned RHP Eduardo Paredes to the Bees.

3. The Dodgers placed OF Franklin Gutierrez (illness) on the 10-day disabled list and recalled UTIL Mike Freeman from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 7, Angels 5