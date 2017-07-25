Preview: Angels at Indians

The Cleveland Indians have won four in a row - all at home - and are over .500 at Progressive Field for the first time since winning their home opener April 11. The Tribe will try to keep the hot stretch going when they welcome the Los Angeles Angels to town for the first of three games Tuesday night.

Two homers by Carlos Santana and more solid pitching lifted Cleveland to a 6-2 win over Cincinnati on Monday, giving the club a 25-24 mark at home where it has endured some rocky moments this season. The Indians have given up a total of seven runs during the winning streak and give the ball Tuesday to one of their hottest arms in Mike Clevinger, who has a 0.75 ERA over his last four starts. The Angels are three games out of a playoff spot after taking two of three from the Boston Red Sox over the weekend. They've allowed a total of 11 runs over the course of a 3-1 stretch and superstar Mike Trout has homered in three of his last five games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jesse Chavez (5-10, 4.88 ERA) vs. Indians RH Mike Clevinger (5-3, 2.73)

Chavez is 0-4 over his last seven starts but has allowed three runs or fewer in four straight outings, including a six-inning, two-run effort in a no-decision against Washington last Tuesday. He struck out five batters and did not issue a walk for the fourth time this year. The 33-year-old earned the win at Progressive Field in his only career start against the Indians in 2014, although he has faced them 11 other times in relief.

Clevinger has thrown exactly six innings in each of his last four starts while allowing only 10 hits - one home run - in that 24-inning stretch. He limited San Francisco to one unearned run and three hits while fanning seven in a no-decision last Tuesday. The Florida native, who was drafted by the Angels in 2011 before being traded to the Indians three years later, allowed one run and one hit in 5 2/3 frames to defeat Los Angeles in his only prior encounter last year.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels SS Andrelton Simmons is 5-for-12 with two homers and four RBIs during a three-game span.

2. Los Angeles' bullpen has posted 12 scoreless innings over its last four games while allowing only two hits.

3. Indians All-Star 3B Jose Ramirez is 0-for-8 over his last two games after recording three straight two-hit efforts.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Angels 3