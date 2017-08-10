Preview: Angels at Mariners

(Updated: UPDATES Mariners standing in fourth sentence)

Red-hot Seattle ace James Paxton seeks to win his eighth consecutive start when the Mariners open a four-game series against the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. Paxton has compiled a 1.59 ERA during the seven-start winning streak while solidifying himself as one of the top pitchers in the American League.

Paxton has been especially good over his last five turns as he has struck out 41 and issued just two walks. He looks to provide another boost for the Mariners, who have won eight of their past 11 contests to lead Kansas City and Tampa Bay by one game for the American League's second wild-card spot. The Angels are two games off the pace in the wild card after winning the final two of a three-game set against the Baltimore Orioles. Los Angeles star center fielder Mike Trout regularly endures difficulties against Paxton and is a meager 3-for-22 with 11 strikeouts versus the left-hander.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT Sports Northwest (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Tyler Skaggs (1-2, 4.32 ERA) vs. Mariners LH James Paxton (12-3, 2.70)

Skaggs is making his second start since returning from an oblique injury that sidelined him more than three months. The 26-year-old lasted just four innings in a loss to the Oakland Athletics last Saturday and gave up three runs on six hits. Skaggs is 1-2 with a 5.72 ERA in five career starts against the Mariners and has struggled with Robinson Cano (6-for-12) and Kyle Seager (6-for-13, one homer).

Paxton hasn't lost since allowing three runs and four hits over seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies on June 27. The 28-year-old has been strong at home, going 7-2 with a 2.15 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 11 outings. Paxton is 1-0 with a 1.54 ERA in two starts against the Angels this season and is 4-2 with a 2.04 ERA in nine career turns.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners DH Nelson Cruz, who is 1-for-12 against Skaggs, homered twice in Wednesday's 6-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics and has gone deep six times in the past nine games.

2. Los Angeles 1B C.J. Cron homered among three hits on Wednesday and is 7-for-15 with five RBIs over the past four games.

3. Seattle RHP Edwin Diaz has notched 12 of his 25 saves since the All-Star break.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Angels 2