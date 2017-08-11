Preview: Angels at Mariners

The Los Angeles Angels are creeping up in the American League wild-card race and aim to post their fourth consecutive victory when they visit the Seattle Mariners on Friday. Mike Trout’s three-run double in the top of the ninth inning propelled Los Angeles to a 6-3 win in the opener of the four-game set and moved it within one game of the second wild-card spot.

The red-hot Trout has recorded eight multi-hit performances in his last 12 games and is a torrid 20-for-44 with four homers and 11 RBIs during the stretch. Veteran Ricky Nolasco will be on the mound for the Angels after recording his best outing of the season against the Mariners on July 1, when he tossed a three-hit shutout. Seattle slugger Nelson Cruz belted a two-run homer in the opener and has gone deep seven times in his last 10 contests. Jean Segura also went deep for Seattle, which has won eight of its last 12 games.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT Northwest (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Ricky Nolasco (5-12, 5.09 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Marco Gonzales (0-0, 12.27)

Nolasco escaped with a no-decision against Oakland in his last turn despite allowing five runs and nine hits over four innings. The 34-year-old has given up five or more runs in three of his last six outings and opponents are batting .290 against him this season. Nolasco is 1-0 with a 2.79 ERA in three starts against the Mariners this season, stands 2-4 with a 3.88 ERA in eight career turns and has served up three homers to both Cruz (8-for-22) and Robinson Cano (7-for-21).

Gonzales struggled in his Seattle debut on Sunday, when he allowed five runs and seven hits in four innings of a no-decision against Kansas City. The 25-year-old, who was acquired from St. Louis last month, won both of his starts at Triple-A Tacoma before being recalled. Gonzales missed all of the 2016 campaign due to Tommy John surgery.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cano recorded his fifth two-hit performance of the month on Thursday but is mired in a 17-game home-run drought.

2. Angels 1B C.J. Cron homered in the opener and is 9-for-18 with two blasts, two doubles and six RBIs over his last five games.

3. Seattle LHP James Paxton (pectoral) departed Thursday’s game in the seventh inning and will undergo an MRI exam on Friday.

PREDICTION: Mariners 3, Angels 2