Trout’s late double lifts Angels over Mariners

SEATTLE -- With the score tied, two outs and the bases loaded in the ninth inning, there are just some players a pitcher doesn’t want to face.

Count Mike Trout among them, and perhaps at the top of the list.

After Seattle Mariners closer Edwin Diaz walked three batters in the ninth Thursday night, Trout hit a three-run double, giving the Los Angeles Angels a 6-3 victory at Safeco Field.

“Best player in the game, wouldn’t want anybody else up,” Angels starter Tyler Skaggs, who pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings, said of Trout. “He just puts the team on his back. It’s a pleasure playing with him.”

After Seattle rallied from a three-run deficit to tie it in the eighth, the Mariners brought on Diaz (2-5), who was working his third consecutive game.

Diaz walked Cliff Pennington and Kole Calhoun before getting two forceouts on the basepaths. A walk on a 3-2 pitch to Cameron Maybin brought up Trout.

“Edwin Diaz has been electric for us, but walks hurt him tonight,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said.

Trout lined an 0-1 pitch over third baseman Kyle Seager and down the left field line to snap the tie.

“After a couple of walks, I took a strike. I wanted to see one (pitch),” Trout said. “When I saw a slider pop up, I hit a double.”

C.J. Cron and Andrelton Simmons homered for the Angels (58-58), who moved within a game of Seattle and Tampa Bay (both 59-57) for the American League’s second and final wild-card berth.

“We know they’re in front of us and this series is big,” Trout said. “We just keep picking each other up. We’re coming to the ballpark ready to win.”

Cam Bedrosian pitched the bottom of the ninth for his fourth save of the season.

The Mariners, who saw starter James Paxton leave in the seventh inning with a strained pectoral muscle, tied it in the eighth on home runs by Jean Segura and Nelson Cruz off Bud Norris (2-5), whose recent struggles continued.

With one out, Segura hit a solo homer over the center field fence, his seventh of the season.

An out later, Robinson Cano doubled to left-center field, bringing Cruz to the plate and a visit to the mound by Angels pitching coach Charles Nagy.

Cruz crushed a 1-0 pitch 426 feet over the wall in right center for a two-run homer, making it 3-3. It was Cruz’s team-leading 27th homer of the season and his fifth in the past five games.

It was the third and fourth homers allowed by Norris in his past seven appearances, with the other two grand slams. Norris has allowed 13 runs on 11 hits in just 4 2/3 innings in that span to lose his job as the Angels’ closer.

“We’re going to take a look at what’s going on with Bud,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He’s getting ahead in counts and has got good stuff. ... He should be (doing) better. Hopefully, it’s just a half-step back.”

Norris’ troubles spoiled an outstanding effort by Skaggs, who was making just his second start since missing more than three months with a right oblique strain.

The left-hander allowed five hits, walked three, struck out five and was aided by three double plays.

“I just have to cut down on the walks, but it’s great to have that defense behind you,” Skaggs said.

Skaggs was lifted after allowing a one-out double to Guillermo Heredia in the bottom of the seventh. Reliever Blake Parker got Ben Gamel to ground back to the mound and then struck out pinch hitter Yonder Alonso to end the inning.

Skaggs outdueled Paxton, who was bidding for his franchise record eighth victory in as many starts. Paxton left the game after 107 pitches with the injury.

In 6 1/3 innings, Paxton allowed three runs on five hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

“It hurts. He’s been our guy,” Servais said. “Fingers crossed that he’s not going to miss much time.”

NOTES: Mariners LHP James Paxton was trying to break the team mark of seven straight wins he shares with Scott Bankhead (1989) and Jamie Moyer (2003). ... Angels OF Mike Trout has hit safely in 21 of 24 games since coming off the disabled list. He is batting .367 in that stretch with seven home runs and 19 RBIs. ... The Angels called up INF Jefry Marte from Triple-A Salt Lake after sending down RHP Troy Scribner after the Wednesday game. ... Mariners LF Guillermo Heredia had his first career two-double game. ... Angels RHP Ricky Nolasco (5-12, 5.09 ERA) is scheduled to face Mariners LHP Marco Gonzales (0-0, 11.25) on Friday night in the second game of the series.