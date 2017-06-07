RHP Cam Bedrosian will make at least one more rehab appearance with High-A Inland Empire before he's activated from the disabled list. He was placed on the DL on April 22 with a right groin strain. "He wants to fine-tune some things," manager Mike Scioscia said. "When a pitcher still feels a little out of sync, you definitely want to work on it down there." Bedrosian is expected to assume a setup role upon his return.

1B C.J. Cron hit a two-run homer off Detroit starter Daniel Norris Tuesday. It was just Cron's second homer of the season. He was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday after an eight-game stint in which he hit three homers and drove in eight runs. "There's no doubt since he came back from the minor leagues there's a confidence level," manager Mike Scioscia said. "The swings are better. He can give us a big boost if he starts swinging the bat to his capability."

RF Kole Calhoun extended his hitting streak to seven games with a solo homer in the first inning Tuesday. He also had a walk, single and sacrifice fly in the 5-3 win over Detroit. After struggling through the month of May, Calhoun is hitting .478 with four homers and seven RBI during the streak. "Kole's last 20 at-bats have been what we expect to see from him," manager Mike Scioscia said.

RHP Huston Street threw a bullpen session Tuesday and will resume his rehab stint with Triple-A Salt Lake City later this week. He will make multiple appearances before he's activated from the disabled list. "It's going to take him a little bit of work," manager Mike Scioscia said. Street was sidelined with a right lat strain during spring training, then suffered a setback during his rehab because of right triceps tightness. Bud Norris has emerged as the closer in his absence.

CF Cameron Maybin threw, ran and did some rotational exercises Tuesday, showing progress from the left oblique muscle contusion that landed him on the 10-day disabled list June 1. He will take batting practice Wednesday and if all goes well, he should be activated this weekend at Houston. Maybin is batting .242 with three homers and 12 RBIs.

RHP Deolis Guerra, who was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake, on Saturday, was outrighted to that club on Tuesday. The move takes him off the Angels' 40-man roster. He was 2-2 with a 5.66 ERA in 15 games and 20 2/3 innings for Los Angeles.