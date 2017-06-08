RHP Blake Parker has not been charged with a run in 21 of his last 22 appearances. Parker is 1-2 with a 2.90 ERA and his 13.2 strikeout-per-nine-inning ratio ranks sixth in the majors. He recorded 17 consecutive strikeouts at the end of spring training. "The way he threw the ball in spring training, I don't know how he hasn't been in the big leagues for 10 years," manager Mike Scioscia said. "He's got really good life on his fastball. He's got a couple of great out pitches with his curveball and split, and he's throwing the ball very well."

RHP Cam Bedrosian had a setback in his rehab from a right groin strain that has kept him on the 10-day disabled list since April 22. Bedrosian experienced some lingering discomfort this week but manager Mike Scioscia doesn't believe it's a serious issue. "He felt something walking around the other day, felt a little bit stiff," Scioscia said. "Today, he just went in, played catch and feels good. It's just going to push things a couple of days until we get him on the mound again and make sure everything's OK."

RHP Alex Meyer took a hard-luck loss on Wednesday at Detroit. He gave up just one unearned run on three hits while striking out a career-high nine batters. Meyer had a similar outing against the Tigers on May 14 in Anaheim, holding them to one run in 5 1/3 innings while notching his second victory. "Alex had good stuff," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "His command wavered a little bit, four walks in six innings. But he was making pitches and putting guys away."

RF Kole Calhoun saw his seven-game hitting streak come to an end on Wednesday. Calhoun struck out twice in three at-bats against Detroit starter Buck Farmer, then tapped into a double play against closer Justin Wilson. Even with the streak, Calhoun is hitting .230 with a .313 on-base percentage. But manager Mike Scioscia has been steadfast with batting Calhoun in the No. 2 spot.

DH Albert Pujols had a single in four at-bats on Wednesday. He has a career .374 average at Detroit's Comerica Park. That is the highest average he has at any ballpark during his career. Pujols is looking for his first extra-base hit since hitting his historic 600th home run on Saturday.