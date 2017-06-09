C Juan Graterol started Thursday's matinee in Detroit and had an RBI single in four at-bats. Graterol is hitting .257 in 15 games while backing up Martin Maldonado. Defensively, he has thrown out eight of 14 on attempted steals. "Juan definitely understands his role," manager Mike Scioscia said. "Obviously, he's not going to play every day but he prepares every day like he's going to play. He's in tune with the pitchers, he understands their stuff and he's done a great job behind the plate."

RHP JC Ramirez survived five innings to pick up the win Thursday. Ramirez gave up four runs on 10 hits to the Detroit Tigers and allowed at least two hits in the first four innings. On the verge of being removed, Ramirez retired three straight batters in the fourth after giving up back-to-back singles. "He kept it together and made some good pitches to some tough hitters to get out of it," manager Mike Scioscia said. "That was a big inning for him. He showed us something, getting out of the fourth after the two singles."

SS Andrelton Simmons had three hits, two runs scored and two RBIs on Thursday. He started and finished off a six-run seventh with a double and an RBI single, respectively. Simmons, noted for his glovework, has settled into the leadoff spot. He's batting .276 and has scored 25 runs, second-most on the team. "He gets on base enough," manager Mike Scioscia said. "When he's hitting the ball well, there's a lot of different spots he can hit in the lineup."

LF Cameron Maybin is expected to activated from the 10-day disabled list this weekend. He made the trip to Detroit and took batting practice Thursday. Maybin has been sidelined with a left oblique muscle contusion. Maybin, who is batting .242 with three home runs and 12 RBIs, could see time in left and centerfield with Mike Trout out indefinitely.

CF Eric Young Jr. had three hits and scored three runs in the Angels' 11-4 victory at Detroit on Thursday. Young is batting .333 with 10 runs scored in 10 games since his contract was purchased from Triple-A Salt Lake on May 29. Young, 32, is giving the club a difficult decision with Cameron Maybin on the verge of being activated from the DL. He may be hitting too well to be returned to the minors, especially for a club that needs all the offense it can get with Mike Trout sidelined.