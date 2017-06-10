C Martin Maldonado homered while going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. In eight games against the Astros this season, Maldonado is 11-for-26 (.423) with two homers and four RBIs. His 44 hits this season surpassed his total of 42 in all of 2016.

RHP Matt Shoemaker worked a season-high seven innings, doing so for the first time since Aug. 29, 2016, against the Reds. He has recorded a victory in five of his last six starts and earned his first career win at Minute Maid Park. Shoemaker allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk with four strikeouts.

SS Andrelton Simmons has hit safely in 21 of 26 games, batting .337 (35-for-104) with 13 extra-base hits and 13 RBIs during that stretch. He finished 2-for-5 with a double on Friday night.

CF Cameron Maybin stole a career-high four bases after being activated from the 10-day disabled list (left oblique contusion). He tied the franchise record for steals in a game accomplished by Chad Curtis (1993), Luis Polonia (1992) and Devon White (1989). The last American League player with a four-steal game was Rajai Davis for Toronto on July 28, 2013, against the Astros.