DH Albert Pujols finished 1-for-3 with a walk and a single in the fourth inning off Astros RHP Mike Fiers on Saturday. Pujols' hit was the 2,879th of his career, moving him within one shy of Frankie Frisch (1919-1937) for 41st place on the all-time list.

CF Cameron Maybin was, despite stealing a career-high four bases and scoring four times on Friday night, not in the starting lineup, part of a predetermined plan to ease him back into action. Maybin missed nine games with a left oblique contusion before coming off the 10-day disabled list before the series opener.

RHP Ricky Nolasco produced a quality start, allowing two runs and eight hits with two strikeouts in seven innings. However, he suffered the loss, his first at Minute Maid Park. Nolasco fell to 5-1 with a 2.60 ERA in seven games (six starts) in Houston.

PH Luis Valbuena had his first pinch hit of the season with an infield single beating the shift in the eighth inning. Valbuena missed the first month of the season with a right hamstring strain. He is batting .175 this season.