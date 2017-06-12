DH Albert Pujols belted his 10th home run of the season with two outs in the first inning off Astros RHP David Paulino. It was Pujols' 30th career homer at Minute Maid Park, which is the most by any opposing player at the venue. It was his 601st career homer and 2,880th hit, which ties him with Frankie Frisch for 41st in league history.

RHP Keynan Middleton pitched a scoreless fifth inning to earn his first career victory. Middleton, a third-round pick by the Angels in the 2013 draft, made his big league debut on May 5. He has allowed one earned run over his last 12 appearances.

CF Cameron Maybin stole two bases and bumped his season total to 19 steals, which leads the American League. Maybin is batting .426 (23-for-54) with 20 runs scored, six doubles, one triple, 10 steals and five RBIs over his last 14 games. He finished the series with seven runs and six steals, becoming the first player in franchise history to post those numbers in a single series.

LF Eric Young Jr. clubbed his second home run in the fifth inning, a three-run shot that was the first of his career. His two homers are his most since 2013 when he played for the Mets and Rockies. Young, who finished 2-for-4 with a career-high four RBIs, is batting .318 (14-for-44) with three doubles, two homers, seven RBIs and four steals since his contract was selected from Triple-A Salt Lake.