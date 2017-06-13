OF Jordon "Jo" Adell was the Angels' first-round pick in Monday's draft, the 10th player selected overall. Dell, 18, hit .562 with 25 homers, 61 RBIs, 22 stolen bases and 53 runs in his senior season at Ballard High School in Louisville, Ky.

OF Shane Robinson was sent outright to Triple-A Salt Lake. He had been designated for assignment on June 9 when the club activated OF Cameron Maybin from the 10-day disabled list . He had 11 at-bats for the Angels this season, with two hits (.182 avg) and one run scored.

RHP JC Ramirez will start Tuesday against the Yankees. He is coming off a couple of rough outings -- he allowed 11 runs and 18 hits in 9 1/3 innings over his last two starts, though he earned the win in one of them. He has faced the Yankees only twice in his career, both as a reliever, throwing two scoreless innings.

RHP Alex Meyer gave up two runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings, but he also walked five batters, which led to an early exit from the game. He made 93 pitches and gave up RBI singles to Didi Gregorius in both the third and fifth innings, both coming with two out. "Just when it looks like he's on the verge of getting over that hump and finding it, much like a lot of power pitchers, he just was not able to get back in that zone and make some pitches," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "They had a lot of traffic early, he almost got out of some stuff, but 4 2/3 innings and 90-something pitches, that's a lot of work, that's a heavy day."

RF Kole Calhoun has turned things around after a bad start to the season. Calhoun hit just .158 in May and had more strikeouts (26) than hits (16). But in June he is hitting .421 (16 for 38) with five homers and 14 RBIs in just 11 games. That includes a home run Monday against the Yankees off RHP Masahiro Tanaka in the first inning.