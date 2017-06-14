RHP Brooks Pounders was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday to make room on the roster for RHP Mike Morin. Pounders was 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA in eight relief appearances with the Angels, allowing a .300 opponents batting average.

CF Mike Trout got the stitches out of his hand and has begun throwing a baseball. He also had the cast removed and is wearing a brace. Trout sustained a torn ligament in his left thumb when sliding head first into second base on a steal attempt May 28. He had surgery to repair the tear and is still expected to miss another four to five weeks. "I'm starting to strengthen it, just getting the range of motion back," Trout said before Tuesday's game against the Yankees. "I hear good things from the doctors, they're excited. I'm happy with it, my mind's in the right place."

RHP JC Ramirez gave up two runs on five hits and three walks in 6 2/3 innings against the Yankees on Tuesday. He gave up an RBI single to LF Brett Gardner in the fifth inning and a solo homer to 3B Chase Headley in the seventh, but nothing else. He left the game with two on and two out in the seventh and RF Aaron Judge due up. RHP Yusmeiro Petit struck out Judge to end the inning.

RHP Cam Bedrosian resumed a rehab assignment at Class-A Inland Empire on Tuesday, throwing a scoreless inning while giving up one hit and striking out two. Bedrosian, the Angels' closer to start the season, has been on the disabled list since April 22 with a strained groin. He made a couple rehab appearances early in June but had a setback, forcing him to shut it down until his return Tuesday.

RHP Matt Shoemaker will start Wednesday against the Yankees. Scheduled game time is 7:07 p.m. PT, which is a good sign for Shoemaker, who is 6-0 with a 3.08 ERA in night games this season. He is 0-3 with a 6.95 ERA in day games. Against the Yankees, he is 0-2 with a 4.05 ERA in two career starts.

RHP Mike Morin was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday. Morin made three appearances after being sent to the Bees on June 1, giving up two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. Morin, a middle reliever, is 0-0 with a 6.48 ERA in six appearances with the Angels this season. Morin got into Tuesday's game against the Yankees and threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings in the Angels' extra-inning win/loss.