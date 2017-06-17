RHP Cam Bedrosian, the Angels' closer to start the season, is expected to be activated from the disabled list Saturday. He has been on the DL since April 22 because of a strained groin. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said only that Bedrosian would be used in the "back end" of the bullpen, not committing him to the closer's role right away. RHP Bud Norris has pitched well as the closer in Bedrosian's absence, posting 11 saves with a 2.59 ERA and .200 opposing hitters batting average.

RHP Alex Meyer will start Saturday against the Royals. Meyer gave up two runs and five hits in his last start Monday against the Yankees but lasted only 4 2/3 innings because of a high pitch count (93). He did have five strikeouts, including Yankees RF Aaron Judge twice. "I've seen him in the minor leagues," Judge said. "He's a great guy, electric stuff as well. A fastball with good two-seam action and a wipeout slider. A guy like that you have to focus on location or pick out a pitch and stick to it. He's good, really good." Meyer has never faced the Royals.

RHP Matt Shoemaker is not likely to make his next scheduled start Tuesday in New York against the Yankees. Shoemaker had to leave his last start Wednesday against the Yankees in the fourth inning because of a strained muscle in his right forearm. Because of an off-day Monday, the Angels could skip Shoemaker's place in the rotation and not have to find another starter.

RHP Jesse Chavez gave up two runs and nine hits in seven innings on Friday against the Royals while taking the loss. The only two runs he gave up were driven in by OF Lorenzo Cain, who hit a solo homer in the third inning and had a two-out RBI single in the fifth. Chavez has been hit or miss in his 14 starts this season -- he has allowed five runs or more in four starts but two runs or fewer in seven starts, including Friday. "Jesse's success is really contingent on making pitches," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "What we're hopeful of is as he gets into that third time around the order, that 18th, 19th out where he can finish seven like he did, then he's going to have success. He's pitched this deep before in games. Tonight he had good rhythm and good tempo and made pitches. Jesse keeps trying to evolve as a pitcher and I think he did some things tonight that will continue to move him forward."

OF Eric Young Jr. had started all 17 Angels games since the club called him up May 29 to replace injured CF Mike Trout on the roster, but Young was not in the starting lineup Friday against Kansas City. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said he wanted to give Young a breather. Young has performed well playing both left and center field, hitting .316 with three doubles, three homers, 10 RBIs, 14 runs scored, six stolen bases and a .409 on-base percentage. Young got into Friday's game as a pinch hitter and struck out.

OF Ben Revere started in left field for the Angels on Friday against the Royals, just his second start in the past nine games. With OF Cameron Maybin healthy and OF Eric Young Jr. playing well, Revere hasn't been used much but got a chance Friday and went 1-for-3 with a single.