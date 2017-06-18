CF Mike Trout has been pleased with the rehab work he's done for the torn thumb ligament he suffered in May. He is waiting to be released by doctors to start swinging a bat and believes he could return to the Angels before the July All-Star break. That would be a week earlier than the usual 6-to-8 weeks anticipated for that kind of injury.

RHP Cam Bedrosian was activated from the disabled list Saturday, giving a stout bullpen an additional arm. The 25-year-old has been on the DL since suffering a groin injury in his third appearances of the season, just after being named the closer with Huston Street also injured. He made his first appearance Saturday, working a 1-2-3 eighth inning in the Angels' 9-0 win over Kansas City. Bedrosian, who has a career 3.77 ERA in parts of three seasons, was 2-0 with a 1.12 ERA last season in 45 games. There are no immediate plans for him to close. "The plan is to go wherever they tell me. Just come in and help the team," Bedrosian said. Manager Mike Scioscia said "adding a player with his kind of upside is going to be a huge boost."

LHP Tyler Skaggs, who was 1-1 in five starts before suffering an oblique injury, expects to return before the July All-Star break. He had another successful bullpen session this week and is headed to the Angels' spring complex to throw a simulated game next week and then three or four rehab assignments. "I'm looking forward to it," Skaggs said. "My arm feels great."

RHP Matt Shoemaker has been placed on the 10-day disabled list because of tightness in his right forearm. He suffered the injury in his last start Wednesday against the Yankees. It is not considered a long-term injury but he has yet to resume throwing, leading the club to put him on the DL since he will miss at least one turn in the rotation.

DH Albert Pujols hit his 11th home run of the season and 602nd of his career -- a two-run shot that moved him into 10th place on the all-time RBI list with 1,865.

RHP Huston Street had a perfect 12-pitch inning Friday in a rehab assignment for Triple-A Salt Lake City. He is expected to make another rehab appearance Monday in anticipation of being activated next week. Street has 324 career saves.