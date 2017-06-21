CF Mike Trout (UCL, left thumb) took dry swings at his workout facility in New Jersey and will not be with the team for the series in New York. Manager Mike Scioscia said Trout will return to the Los Angeles area this weekend and take swings via a tee and soft tossing this weekend. Scioscia said it's because he feels Trout can accomplish more with his rehab than if he did it on the road.

RHP Matt Shoemaker (forearm strain) played catch for the first time on Tuesday since getting hurt in last Wednesday's game against the Angels. Manager Mike Scioscia said Shoemaker and said he will continue throwing and the team will evaluate it before deciding when his next start will be.

RHP Mike Morin was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake. He will fill the roster spot of Bud Norris, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list.

RHP Mike Morin was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to fill the roster spot of RHP Bud Norris, who was placed on the DL with right knee inflammation. This is Morrin's third stint with the team.

RHP Huston Street (strained right lat) made his sixth rehab appearance Monday when he pitched for Triple-A Salt Lake and allowed one hit in 1 1/3 innings at Tacoma. Street made three appearances May 24-28 but experienced tightness and did not resume his rehab assignment until last week.

CF Cameron Maybin continued to thrive at the top of the lineup Tuesday when he homered and had three hits. Maybin is hitting .409 (18-for-44) during a season-high 10-game hitting streak. He also is hitting .400 (36-for-90) in 22 games as the team's leadoff hitter.

RHP Ricky Nolasaco takes a 2-8 record into Wednesday's start against the Yankees and looks to end a six-game losing streak. Since his last start in April, Nolasco is 0-6 with a 5.58 ERA in his last nine starts. He is tied with New York RHP Masahiro Tanaka for the most homers allowed in the American League. Nolasco allowed two more Thursdaywhen the Kansas City Royals tagged him for five runs and 10 hits in six innings. It was the ninth time he allowed multiple homers. Nolasco is 1-2 with a 5.91 ERA in four career starts against the Yankees.

RHP Bud Norris was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a knee injury. Norris felt knee soreness during Sunday's game and later underwent an MRI exam. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said no structural damage was found. Norris has been the club's top reliever this season and is 1-2 with 11 saves and a 2.43 ERA.

RHP Bud Norris was placed on the 10-day DL Tuesday with right knee inflammation, which is the same injury that forced him to leave a game against the Miami Marlins last month. Manager Mike Scioscia said the knee had been bothering him for the last month "on and off" but it flared up after his last outing on Sunday. Scioscia also said he does not expect Norris to be sidelined for more than 10 days.