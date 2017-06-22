CF Mike Trout (UCL, dry swings) did not experience any difficulties Tuesday when he took dry swings at his workout facility in New Jersey. Manager Mike Scioscia described Tuesday's activities as "baby steps" and said the Angels will get a better feel when Trout does some more activities this weekend in Los Angeles.

RHP Doug Fister was released by the Angels on Wednesday. The Angels signed him May 22 and gave him opt-out clause of June 21. Fister was 1-0 with a 4.02 ERA in three starts with Triple-A Salt Lake and figures to draw interest from teams in need of starting pitching.

RHP Matt Shoemaker (strained right forearm) played catch from 120 feet before Wednesday's game. He played catch from 90 feet on Tuesday and likely would need to complete a bullpen session before being activated from the disabled list. Shoemaker was placed on the DL last week and it's possible he could start Sunday in Boston.

RHP Huston Street (right lat strain) is with the Angels and could be activated from the disabled list on Thursday. Manager Mike Scioscia said the team will evaluate him before Thursday's game. Street made his sixth rehab appearance Monday when he pitched for Triple-A Salt Lake and allowed one hit in 1 1/3 innings at Tacoma. Street made three appearances May 24-28 but experienced tightness and did not resume his rehab assignment until last week. While Street recovered from the injury, four players posted at least one save.

CF Cameron Maybin saw his 10-game hitting streak end on Wednesday when he was 0-for-2 with two walks. During his season-high streak, Maybin batted .409 (18-for-44). Although he did not get a hit, Maybin reach base for a career-high 25th straight game.

RHP Jesse Chavez takes a dubious streak into Thursday's series finale with the Yankees. He has allowed at least one home run in 12 straight starts to set a team record. The previous mark was set by Don Sutton and matched by Jarrod Washburn, Dan Haren and Jose Blanton. He last started Friday against the Kansas City Royals and took the loss after allowed two runs and nine hits in seven innings. Chavez is 4-1 with a 2.97 ERA in 10 career appearances (four starts) against the Yankees.