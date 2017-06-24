FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 25, 2017 / 3:20 AM / 2 months ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

RHP Eduardo Paredes was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and 1B C.J. Cron was optioned to Salt Lake. Paredes made his major league debut Friday, giving up two runs in 2 2/3 innings (6.75 ERA) against Boston.

RHP JC Ramirez becomes the second straight Angels pitcher to face the Red Sox for the first time when he pitches the second of the three-game series in Boston on Saturday night. He comes into the game 6-5 with a 4.59 ERA and 1.332 WHIP, but in four starts this month has gone 1-2 while allowing 28 hits and 18 earned runs in 19 innings.

1B C.J. Cron was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake Friday. He was hitting .212 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 34 games this season.

RHP Alex Meyer lasted just 3 1/3 innings and suffered the loss in Friday night's game at Fenway Park. Meyer, who threw six shutout innings in his previous start, walked two and wild-pitched two runs home in a three-run first inning and then settled down some before four straight hits, including a two-run homer by Hanley Ramirez, chased him in the fourth. "It's unacceptable," said Meyer. You can't go out there and put two guys on before basically the game starts. (I) just put them on first and second (with walks). It's frustrating and there's not much more to say than that. The first inning was just not acceptable."

DH Albert Pujols had a double Friday night, his first since May 26. His 609 career doubles are 12th-most in MLB history.

RHP Huston Street, activated from the disabled list Thursday in New York, made his 2017 debut in the seventh inning Friday.

CF Cameron Maybin went 0-for-4, snapping his streak of reaching base at 26 consecutive games.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.