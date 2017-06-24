RHP Eduardo Paredes was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and 1B C.J. Cron was optioned to Salt Lake. Paredes made his major league debut Friday, giving up two runs in 2 2/3 innings (6.75 ERA) against Boston.

RHP JC Ramirez becomes the second straight Angels pitcher to face the Red Sox for the first time when he pitches the second of the three-game series in Boston on Saturday night. He comes into the game 6-5 with a 4.59 ERA and 1.332 WHIP, but in four starts this month has gone 1-2 while allowing 28 hits and 18 earned runs in 19 innings.

1B C.J. Cron was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake Friday. He was hitting .212 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 34 games this season.

RHP Alex Meyer lasted just 3 1/3 innings and suffered the loss in Friday night's game at Fenway Park. Meyer, who threw six shutout innings in his previous start, walked two and wild-pitched two runs home in a three-run first inning and then settled down some before four straight hits, including a two-run homer by Hanley Ramirez, chased him in the fourth. "It's unacceptable," said Meyer. You can't go out there and put two guys on before basically the game starts. (I) just put them on first and second (with walks). It's frustrating and there's not much more to say than that. The first inning was just not acceptable."

DH Albert Pujols had a double Friday night, his first since May 26. His 609 career doubles are 12th-most in MLB history.

RHP Huston Street, activated from the disabled list Thursday in New York, made his 2017 debut in the seventh inning Friday.

CF Cameron Maybin went 0-for-4, snapping his streak of reaching base at 26 consecutive games.