RHP Parker Bridwell (1-0, 3.07 ERA) makes his second start in place of the injured Matt Shoemaker on Sunday against the Red Sox. Bridwell (1-0, 3.07 ERA) is 1-0 with a 4.09 ERA in two prior starts this season. he held the Yankees to two runs on two hits and five walks with three strikeouts in a five-inning no-decision last Tuesday. The 25-year-old has never pitched at Fenway or faced the Red Sox or any of the team's active hitters.

CF Mike Trout (torn ligament in left thumb) hit off a tee for the second straight day Saturday.

RHP JC Ramirez won his fifth straight road start Saturday against the Red Sox, tossing six one-run innings on four hits with five strikeouts. Ramirez (7-5) is the first Angels starter to win five consecutive road starts since Jered Weaver won six in a row in 2012. "I'm (getting) better timing with my warmup (on the road) before the game starts," said Ramirez, who is 1-3 with a 5.10 ERA at home this season. "At home, I haven't figured it out yet but I think I'm getting to that point."

LHP Tyler Skaggs (right oblique strain) began a rehab assignment with the Arizona League Angels on Saturday. Skaggs (1-1, 3.99 ERA) is on target to return just before the All-Star break, the team said

RHP Matt Shoemaker (right forearm extensor strain) has been cleared to resume throwing, manager Mike Scioscia said Saturday. Shoemaker (6-3, 4.52 ERA) is not expected to be ready to make his next scheduled start Friday against the Mariners.

3B Yunel Escobar (left thumb strain) is day-to-day after being a late scratch before Saturday's game against the Red Sox. Manager Mike Scioscia said Escobar sustained the injured diving for a ball at the end of Friday's game. Escobar went 2-for-4 with a double and two strikeouts Friday in Boston. "He didn't feel it last tonight. Today he came in and it was sore," Scioscia said. Cliff Pennington took his place in the lineup Saturday.