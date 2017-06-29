CF Mike Trout hit soft tosses Wednesday, and he could take batting practice against live pitching in the next day or two. Trout tore a ligament in his left thumb with a head-first slide into second base on May 28, and he underwent surgery on May 31. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Trout was running, throwing and playing catch with a protective brace while the club was on its road trip. Before Trout could return to the active roster, he will need four to six days of live batting practice and a game or two of a rehab assignment. If all goes as hoped, Trout could return in the next week or so.

RHP JC Ramirez will start Thursday against the Dodgers. He is coming off a victory over Boston in which he gave up one run and four hits in six innings. It was a turnaround from what has been a rough month of June, but he said he has corrected his problems by simplifying his approach. He has faced the Dodgers twice in his career, both times as a reliever, throwing 3 2/3 scoreless innings, retiring all 11 batters he faced.

RHP Alex Meyer gave up just one hit over six scoreless innings Wednesday against the Dodgers in a 3-2 Angels win. However, Meyer, who got a no-decision, walked five batters in the first three innings and ran his pitch count to 69. He settled in over the next three innings, coming out after a 99-pitch effort. "Alex was on the edge early," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "He struggled. That was an extreme effort for him to get through six innings. He made some big pitches to get out of a couple innings early, but he found his release point and finished strong through the sixth and gave us a chance to win. It's all you can ask for."

RHP Matt Shoemaker, out since June 15 with a strained right forearm, played catch Wednesday and is expected to throw a bullpen session in the next couple of days. If all goes well, he could return to the rotation by Sunday to face Seattle.

RHP Bud Norris, out since June 20 with inflammation in his right knee, is scheduled to throw one inning on a rehab assignment for Class A Inland Empire on Thursday. Norris assumed the closer's role in April and had 11 saves with a 2.34 ERA in 34 games before hurting his knee. It is possible he could return to the major league roster this weekend.