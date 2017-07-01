RHP Parker Bridwell gave up five runs on 11 hits and one walk in six innings, getting the loss Friday against the Mariners. Bridwell was hurt by one bad inning -- the fifth when the Mariners scored four times, three coming on a home run by Robinson Cano. The Angels went into the game 4-0 in games Bridwell had pitched in this season. Bridwell's season ERA went up from 2.95 to 3.95. "Early on, Parker got some pitches in good zones and got out of a little bit of trouble and managed to keep us in the game," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "But he couldn't get the ball into good spots in the fifth. One thing with Parker, he was pitching ahead in the count in his good games, and tonight, he reversed that. He had to work back into counts a lot of those guys swung the bats well."

RHP Brooks Pounders was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday. It's Pounders' fourth stint with the big league club, having gone 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA in eight appearances. Pounders pitched 2 1/3 innings in Friday's game against Seattle and was optioned back to Salt Lake after the game to make room for RHP Bud Norris.

CF Mike Trout took live batting practice on the field Friday for the first time since he tore a ligament in his left thumb and had surgery. Trout, who said things went well, will need at least another three days of batting practice before he will begin a rehab assignment, which likely will last for a game or two. With Friday's 10-0 loss to the Mariners, the Angels are 16-15 since Trout was injured on May 28

INF/OF Nick Franklin was acquired Friday from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade for a player to be named or cash considerations. Franklin, who is expected to be activated to the big league roster Saturday, hit .195 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 53 games for Milwaukee this season.

LHP Jose Alvarez was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday. Alvarez, who was the only lefty in the bullpen, was 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA in a staff-high 40 games. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Alvarez is dealing with command issues and also lost his release point on his breaking ball.

RHP Ricky Nolasco will start Saturday against the Mariners. He had lost seven consecutive starts, and the Angels had lost 10 in a row in games started by Nolasco. With that weight on his shoulders, he had to face a hot Dodgers club last Monday that had won 10 in a row. But Nolasco flipped the script, throwing 6 1/3 scoreless innings to end the losing streak. He is 1-4 with a 4.76 ERA in seven career starts against Seattle.

RHP Bud Norris, on the disabled list since June 19 with right knee inflammation, has completed his minor league rehab assignment and is expected to be activated to the major league roster on Saturday. Before the injury, Norris was the Angels primary closer, with 11 saves and a 2.43 ERA in 34 games.