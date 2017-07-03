Mike Trout, out since May 29 due to a torn left thumb ligament that required surgery, will begin training with Class A Inland Empire (San Bernardino, Calif.) on Monday. The reigning American League Most Valuable Player will skip the Angels' road trip to Minnesota that begins Monday, and he will have a private workout Monday and then a full workout Tuesday. Angels general manager Billy Eppler said in a statement Sunday, "Once Mike demonstrates physical readiness, he will begin playing in rehab games with our Inland Empire affiliate. We will have an updated plan of care for Mike post-workout on Tuesday."

CF Mike Trout won't travel with the Angels to Minnesota for their three-game series, but he will accelerate his return this week. He will work out with the club's Class A Inland Empire farm team Monday and Tuesday and will be re-evaluated after Tuesday's workout. If all goes well, he may play in a rehab game and could be activated for the last series before the All-Star break, July 7-9 at Texas.

RHP Matt Shoemaker is expected to make a start before the All-Star break. He threw a bullpen workout Saturday and reported no pain in his strained forearm.

LHP Andrew Heaney threw a 90-pitch simulated game Saturday and is headed to the Angels spring training camp in Arizona to continue his rehab. The club believes we will soon appear in minor leagues games with the club's Arizona summer league team. Heaney was not expected to pitch in 2017 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in July of last season, but could be ready for a September call-up if there are no setbacks in his rehab.

RHP Bud Norris returned from a trip to the DL Saturday. He has 11 saves in 2017, assuming the closer role after injuries to Huston Street, Andrew Bailey and Cam Bedrosian. Street and Bedrosian have returned and manager Mike Scioscia said he does not plan to designate anyone as the team's closer. "We'll use every bullpen piece in whatever roles and matchups come up," he said.