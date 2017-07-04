OF Mike Trout will be held out of the All-Star game as he recovers from left thumb surgery. Trout was elected to start for the fifth straight year but won't be ready in time. Manager Mike Scioscia said Trout will begin playing rehab games this week at Class A Inland Empire

RHP Alex Meyer (3-5) again ran into control issues. He made it through five innings on Monday in Minnesota but surrendered five runs on six hits and four walks. He also hit a batter to go with six strikeouts. Meyer balked in the first run of the game after flexing his left knee before turning and throwing to first base. On the next pitch, Joe Mauer connected for a two-run homer. All five of Meyer's losses this season have been on the road and he's walked at least four batters in seven of his 12 starts.

C Martin Maldonado homered on Monday for the ninth time this season, already establishing a career-high for him. Maldonado has done most of his damage on the road, hitting seven of his nine homers away from home.

RHP Matt Shoemaker will make a rehab start on Tuesday with Inland Empire as he tries to return from a right forearm extensor strain. Shoemaker is scheduled to pitch three or four innings and around 45 to 50 pitches. Manager Mike Scioscia said the team is taking his rehab one start at a time and wouldn't comment on a need for a second start.

SS Andrelton Simmons had three hits on Monday and drove in two runs. He is just six RBIs shy of his total from all of last season when he had 44 in 124 games. The slick-fielding Simmons has 10 multi-RBI games this season, the second-most on the Angels behind Albert Pujols and just one off Simmons' total from last year.