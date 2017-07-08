OF Mike Trout didn't play Friday night in his rehab stint for Class A Inland Empire for his injured left thumb. He's scheduled to play in the outfield Saturday and could rejoin the Angels after the All-Star break "He's just trying to find some timing, seeing some velocity today," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "He'll take a recovery day, work out, he'll play the outfield tomorrow."

INF C.J. Cron was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday to take the roster spot of RHP Parker Bridwell, who was sent down after Wednesday's game. Cron went 0-for-3 as he began his third stint with the Angels this season. "Any time you can add at-bats to your season it's going to be beneficial," he said. "Hopefully, I can try to get my timing down and be able to contribute to the team."

RHP Garrett Richards underwent an EMG on Friday and the findings showed improvement in his muscolocutaneuous nerve. Richards has been in the disabled list since April 6 with a right biceps strain. He will now progress in his strengthening program and will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis. He has not been cleared for a throwing program.

C Martin Maldonado had one of the two Los Angeles hits on Friday with his second-inning single. That gave Maldonado 60 hits this season. He's two shy of matching his career high of 62 set in 2012.

RHP Matt Shoemaker, who has been on the disabled list since June 17 with a right forearm extensor strain, was diagnosed with a posterior interousseous nerve syndrome. He was given a cortisone shot and will be shut down until after the All-Star break. Shoemaker exited his Tuesday rehab start after three innings because of the injury.

DH Albert Pujols was the lone Los Angeles player to have two hits on Friday. He had two singles off Cole Hamels. Pujols went 2-for-3 against Hamels after coming into the game with a lifetime average of .205 against him.

RHP Ricky Nolasco had his shortest outing of the season, lasting just 1 2/3 innings and getting charged with eight runs and seven hits on Friday. Nolasco, who hadn't allowed a run in his last two starts, hadn't given up more than five runs in a start this season. His shortest outing before Friday was 2 2/3 innings on May 29 against Atlanta. The eight runs he allowed are the most he has given up since Aug. 31, 2014, when he also allowed eight while pitching for Minnesota. "It's just one start," said Nolasco, who is the first Angels pitcher to have 10 losses before the All-Star break since Joe Blanton in 2013. "You say it's just one of those days. Shake it off and keep going forward."