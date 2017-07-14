LHP Andrew Heaney was sent on a rehab assignment to AZL Angels. Heaney was not expected to pitch in 2017 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in July of last season, but could be ready for a September call-up if there are no setbacks in his rehab.

LF Eric Young Jr. cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Salt Lake. The move opens a spot for Mike Trout to be activated off the disabled list. In 34 games with the Angels this season since being called up May 29, Young went 25-for-96 (.260) with three homers and 11 RBIs.