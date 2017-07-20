CF Mike Trout hit his first home run since returning from the DL, a first-inning shot to center-field off Edwin Jackson. It was his 17th of the season. He also drove in a run with a sharp ground out in the ninth. He is 5-for-16 since returning.

RHP Alex Meyer is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake City to start Wednesday's game against Washington. He is 3-5 with a 4.18 ERA in 12 starts. He had two quality starts against Kansas City (six innings, two hits, no runs, nine strikeouts) and the L.A. Dodgers (six innings, one hit, no runs) but also a couple of sour starts that led the club to send him to Salt Lake City to work on mechanical issues. The All-Star break and early second-half off-days allowed the Angels to use a four-man rotation until this week.

SS Andrelton Simmons was named the Angels' winner of the MLBPAA's Heart and Hustle Award. He is hitting .340 in July.

LF Cameron Maybin left Tuesday's game after suffering a right leg injury on an awkward slide into second base on a first-inning stolen base attempt. He will have an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. Maybin leads the AL in steals with 25. It's the third time in his career he has had 25 or more steals in a season. His first-inning single snapped an 0-for-11 slide.