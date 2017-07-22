RHP JC Ramirez will start Saturday against the Red Sox. The Angels are Ramirez's fifth big league organization, but the first one to give him a chance to start. The Phillies, Diamondbacks, Mariners and Reds kept him in the bullpen as he bounced back and forth between the minors and majors. continuing his transition from reliever to starter. Ramirez is 1-0 with a 0.90 ERA in five career games against the Red Sox, but just one of those was start. That game June 24 of this season, when he held the Red Sox to one run and four hits in six innings of a 6-3 Angels win.

RHP Blake Parker has not allowed an earned run in 23 career games (all this season) at Angel Stadium, tied for the third longest streak in club history. Overall, he has not been charged with a run in 34 of 38 appearances. Parker has a strikeout rated of 12.51 per nine innings, ranking eighth in the majors (minimum of 40 IP).

SS Andrelton Simmons was acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Braves prior to the 2016 season primarily for his glove. But Simmons has been one of the Angels' most productive hitters this season. He went 1 for 4 Friday against the Red Sox, and is now hitting .287 for the season. He was hitting a season low .231 on May 12, but since then has hit .319 (73 for 229) with 28 extra-base hits. His 23 doubles are already more than last season's total of 22, and are four short of matching his career high of 27 set in 2013.

RHP Ricky Nolasco gave up six runs and nine hits in four innings, getting tagged with the loss in the Angels' 6-2 setback to the Red Sox on Friday. Nolasco dug himself a hole early when he allowed five runs in the first inning. Six of the first seven Red Sox hitters of the game had a hit. "Those guys stayed on Ricky and used the whole field and bunched together a bunch of hits in the first inning," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "That set the tone for the game."