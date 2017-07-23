OF Shane Robinson remains day-to-day after suffering back spasms Friday night after a diving attempt for a fly ball. He is hitting .125 in seven games this season, having spent most of the season with Triple-A Salt Lake City. He was hitting .338 with the Bees.

LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained right oblique) made a rehab start Saturday for Triple-A Salt Lake Bees vs. Albuquerque. He allowed three runs and six hits in four innings while throwing 62 pitches.

2B Danny Espinosa was officially released by the Angels Saturday. He was designated for assignment last week and no team made a claim for him in the waiver period. The Angels will pay Espinosa the balance of his $5.4 million contract. Should any team sign him, they would be obligated just for the major league minimum contract. Espinosa struggled hitting (.162) but made just two errors.

RHP Matt Shoemaker, threw before Friday's game from 60 feet and is hopeful that he can move back to 90 feet for his next rehab session. His last start was June 14, when he left the game with forearm tightness that was eventually diagnosed as a nerve syndrome. He was shut down after he reported pain in a July side session.

SS Andrelton Simmons had two hits, including his tenth home run, and three RBsI in the Angels' 7-3 win over Boston Saturday. He is now hitting .339 in July and .321 over his last 61 games. Over that span he's one of the top ten hitters in the AL. His ten home runs and two more than he had in 2015 and 2016 combined.

3B Yunel Escobar needs 10 hits for 1,500 in his career, which would make him one of 11 players from Cuba with 1,500 or more career hits