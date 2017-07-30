CF Mike Trout was 2-for-5 with an RBI on Saturday in the 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. He has reached base safely in 14 straight games against the Blue Jays and is batting .439 over that span.

INF Nick Franklin was designated for assignment Saturday after RHP Troy Scribner was selected from Triple-A Salt Lake. Franklin was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers June 30 for a player to be named or cash considerations. He was 3-for-24, batting .125/.300/.167 with two RBIs in 13 games for the Angels. This move means INF Kaleb Cowart will become the regular second baseman although INF Cliff Pennington played at second Saturday in the 6-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. "In fairness to Nick, it's not like he got an extended look," manager Mike Scioscia said. "The direction we've moving wasn't going to give him a lot of at-bats or playing time right now."

RHP Troy Scribner made his major league debut Saturday and pitched three innings of relief to earn his first win. He was selected from Triple-A Salt Lake to help bolster the bullpen and INF Nick Franklin was designated for assignment. He allowed a two-run homer to Toronto C Miguel Montero in the sixth but lasted through the eighth and watched as his team rallied for three runs in the ninth inning. "He's OK," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "He's got a four-pitch mix that he changes speeds with. He gave us three innings that we really needed. Everybody you talk to says he's got great make-up, he's aggressive, all the things you're looking for in a young pitcher. He bounced back after the home run."

SS Andrelton Simmons was 1-for-4 with a two-run single in the 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday to extend his hit streak to eight games. He is batting .452 during the streak and .377 in July.

INF Kaleb Cowart will become the regular second baseman after INF Nick Franklin was designated for assignment Saturday. "He'll get most of the looks," manager Mike Scioscia said. He was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday for his second stint with the Angels. He had a career-best three hits Friday in the 7-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays but did not start Saturday in the 6-5 win over Toronto, entering as a pinch runner in the ninth inning and finishing the bottom of the ninth at third base. The switch-hitter batted .311 with 25 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 57 RBIs at Triple-A. He is batting .471/.526/.647 with three RBIs in five games with the Angels.

RHP Yusmeiro Petit made his first start of the season Saturday after 36 relief appearances and went a season-high four innings, allowing three hits and one unearned run. He did not factor in the decision. He struck out a season-best five. He is the 10th different starter used this season by the Angels.

RHP Jesse Chavez allowed a season-high seven earned runs on five hits and four walks in 2 1/3 innings Tuesday against the Cleveland Indians, but did not factor in the decision. It was his shortest start since Sept. 5, 2015, when he went two innings as a member of the Oakland Athletics. The seven runs allowed match his career high. He allowed seven runs in one inning Aug. 23 when he was with the Kansas City Royals. He has had two separate stints with the Blue Jays, nine games (two starts) in 2012 and pitched 39 games in relief in 2016. In five career games (three starts) against Toronto, he is 1-4 with a 6.27 ERA. He pitched twice against Toronto this season, including one start, and is 1-1 with a 5.14 ERA. In 26 career games (two starts) at the Rogers Centre, he is 1-2 with a 5.82 ERA.