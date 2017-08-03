RHP Eduardo Paredes was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake City on Tuesday to fill a spot in the bullpen. It is his third stint with the team this season and he has made two appearances, throwing 4 2/3 innings with a 3.86 ERA. He has made 30 relief appearances in the minors, going 1-0 with a 2.17 ERA.

RHP Brooks Pounders was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake City on Tuesday. He has pitched 10 1/3 innings in 11 games with a 10.45 ERA. He allowed eight runs in his last three appearances.

LHP Tyler Skaggs had a 4 2/3-inning rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake City on Monday, allowing five hits, three walks and three runs. The Angels are expected to activate him from the disabled list in time to start Saturday's game against Oakland. Skaggs was 1-1 with a 3.99 ERA in five starts before suffering the oblique strain that sent him to the DL.

RHP Andrew Heaney was scheduled to make a rehab start Tuesday in Salt Lake. Heaney was placed on the DL before the season after undergoing elbow ligament replacement surgery. The Angels expect him to return to the team this month.

RHP Huston Street is likely done for the season after suffering a mild rotator cuff strain. He has been on the disabled list since July 5 with a strained groin and missed the first half of the season with a lat strain. He appeared in four games, not allowing a run in four innings. "This year has been an unfortunate year of setback after setback, new injury after new injury," Street told the Orange County Register. "Sometimes you've just got to get your body in a rhythm and you can't get in a rhythm when it's one thing after another."