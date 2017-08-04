RHP Branden Pinder was signed to a minor league contract. The former Yankee who pitched at Long Beach State missed most of 2016 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He made eight relief appearances in the New York organization this season, allowing no earned runs in 11 2/3 innings, before being released.

C Martin Maldonado had two doubles in the third inning Wednesday, becoming the first catcher in major league history to accomplish the feat. He started the seven-run inning with a double and then added another double as the last hit of the frame. He is having a career season, ranking second in hits by a catcher in the AL (70) and throwing out 44 percent of attempted base-stealers. He has set career highs for hits, doubles (13), home runs (11) and games played (92).

RF Kole Calhoun was out of the lineup again Thursday due to a mild hamstring sprain but is expected to start Friday. He pinch-hit Thursday night and stayed in the game on defense.

SS Andrelton Simmons has a 12-game hitting streak (.425) and a hit in 16 of his past 19 games. He batted .378 in July. He has 26 doubles, one shy of his career high set in 2013.

LHP Andrew Heaney is expected to make one more rehab start before returning to the Angels' roster. He threw five innings Tuesday at Triple-A Salt Lake, striking out seven. Heaney was placed on the DL before the season after undergoing elbow ligament replacement surgery.

2B Kaleb Cowart had a double and a great defensive play to start a double play Thursday in the Angels' 5-4 win over Philadelphia. He is hitting .424 this season, which included a one-game call-up in June and then his recall on July 25, when he was handed the starting job at second base.

LF Cameron Maybin will begin a two-game rehab stint at Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday. If all goes well, he could be activated Sunday. He sustained a right MCL sprain on July 19.

RHP Jesse Chavez (5-10, 5.43 ERA) stepped into a starting role early in 2017 when injuries forced a rewrite of the proposed rotation. He made 21 starts and had some good efforts early before struggling in July, continuing a career pattern of fast starts and steep drops. He has been reassigned to the bullpen with starters Tyler Skaggs, Andrew Heaney and Matt Shoemaker rejoining the team soon and the need for an extra reliever after the trade of David Hernandez.

3B Yunel Escobar remained out of the lineup Thursday due to a back strain. He is listed as day-to-day.

LF Ben Revere is hitting .342 in his last 24 games and has an eight-game hitting streak. He went 1-for-3 with a walk Thursday.

RHP Andrew Bailey moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday, and he allowed five runs (two earned) on four hits in two-thirds of an inning. Bailey had two wins in his first three relief appearances this season before experiencing right shoulder inflammation and landing on the disabled list.