RHP Daniel Wright was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake to make room on the roster for the return of LHP Tyler Skaggs. Wright did not pitch during his brief recall.

CF Mike Trout has a hit in 15 of his last 17 games since returning from the DL. He's hitting .361 with 13 runs scored, five home runs and 14 RBI. He needs two hits for 1,000 in his career.

LHP Tyler Skaggs made his first start since late April, after missing several months with a strained oblique muscle, and looked shaky in the first inning Saturday, Rajai Davis stealing two bases and then scoring on a wild pitch. He settled down for two innings, then lost his command in the fourth as the A's took a 3-0 lead. ``He'll be better next time,'' manager Mike Scioscia said.

RHP Garrett Richards threw off a mound Friday for the first time in his season-long rehab process for a bicep strain suffered in April. He was excited and says he will pitch before the season is over. But he has yet to throw a breaking ball and is at least three more bullpen sessions before he would be cleared for a rehab date. "I don't have a doubt that I will pitch for this team this year," Richards said. "I'm confident in that. Whenever that is, I don't know.'' Richards has been a starter his entire career and manager Mike Scioscia said he is not inclined to use Richards in a relief role coming off such a long injury.

RHP Matt Shoemaker was the subject of clubhouse support and frustration after Friday's game. Shoemaker has been on the DL since June 17 after suffering a right forearm strain in a start. What seemed to be a minor injury developed into a radial nerve compression injury that may require surgery. Shoemaker threw a bullpen session Friday and his forearm began to hurt after 30 pitches, so he shut it down. Team doctors aren't optimistic that he can continue the pattern or weight work and throwing leading up to another session that ends with pain. ``It is such a tough thing for Matt after all the work he put in recovering from last season,'' manager Mike Scioscoia. Shoemaker had his 2016 season curtailed after taking a line drive off his head that fractured his skull. ``I just wanted to run into a wall,'' Shoemaker said about his reaction to the pain returning. ``I'm just angry and frustrated.'' Doctors were optimistic the injury would heal through weight work, rest and therapy, but it's reached a point where surgery is being considered. ``I'm still hopeful I can return this season, and I'll do whatever I can to get back. If I have to have surgery, I can do it after the season,'' he said.

SS Andrelton Simmons had his 13-game hitting string snapped. He's hitting .333 since May 11.

3B Yunel Escobar had his 1,500th hit Friday night, making him one of 11 players from Cuba to reach that milestone, joining a list that includes Bert Campaneris, Jose Canseco, Rafael Palmeiro, Tony Oliva, Tony Perez and Minnie Minoso.